Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ASH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

