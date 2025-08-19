Swiss National Bank Sells 4,800 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $40,037,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after buying an additional 1,089,923 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Envista by 4,949.9% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,018,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 998,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 798,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. UBS Group upped their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.