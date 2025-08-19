Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 55,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,245. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 818,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $22,519,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 697,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,171,432.50. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,078 shares of company stock worth $103,810,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.68. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.015 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.99%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

