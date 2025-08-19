Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Unifirst Stock Up 0.7%

Unifirst stock opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.34 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Unifirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.