Target Hospitality Corp. $TH Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $803.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

