Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 144,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 145,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 695,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

