Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $3,611,729. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $242.42 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.