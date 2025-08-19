Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 304,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.