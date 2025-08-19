Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 181,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

