Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Carlyle Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CG opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

