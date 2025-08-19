Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,623 Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,176.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.7%

LBTYK opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.