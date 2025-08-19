Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,894 shares of company stock valued at $18,996,091 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

