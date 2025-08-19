Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 293 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $111,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after buying an additional 984,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,597.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 933,537 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 11,690.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 911,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 903,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,678,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

NYSE:MAS opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

