Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 255,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 417.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 11.1%

BATS PSFF opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.