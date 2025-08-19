Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 51,218 Shares of QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 118,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.8%

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 358,330 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $2,519,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,705,428 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,158.84. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $3,817,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,641,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,447.31. This trade represents a 22.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,018,040 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,414. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

