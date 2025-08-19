Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 536 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $931,211,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,615,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,790,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,812,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after buying an additional 1,194,497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

