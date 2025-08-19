Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 760 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MGV stock opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

