Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 954 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 214,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

