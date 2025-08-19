Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.