Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,826 Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $SMBS

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA SMBS opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.
About Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
