Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,826 Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $SMBS

Aug 19th, 2025

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

NYSEARCA SMBS opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

The Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (SMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US MBS – Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade US mortgage-backed securities. SMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

