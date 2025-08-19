Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,826 Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $SMBS

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SMBS opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

About Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (SMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US MBS – Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade US mortgage-backed securities. SMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

