Townsquare Capital LLC Has $275,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,661 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

