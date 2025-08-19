Townsquare Capital LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $409,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

