Townsquare Capital LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.53 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESLT

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.