Townsquare Capital LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

NYSE KB opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

