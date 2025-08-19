Townsquare Capital LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $49.54.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.