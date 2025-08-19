Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,674,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,336,000.12. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 4.5%

SOC stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44). Analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

