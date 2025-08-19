Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108,021 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

