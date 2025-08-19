Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Mariner LLC raised its position in XPO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 9,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.97.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

