Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Nutanix $NTNX

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,318,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 10,205.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 875,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after purchasing an additional 867,446 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,455,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,065,000 after purchasing an additional 591,892 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $37,294,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,314,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 428,171 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 140.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

