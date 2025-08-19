Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.29.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $390.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.57.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

