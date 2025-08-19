Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 14,400 shares valued at $836,224. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

