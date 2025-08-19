Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Ferrovial SE $FER

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ferrovial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,178,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the first quarter valued at $6,173,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ferrovial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,620,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,516 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferrovial Price Performance
NASDAQ:FER opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $56.43.
Ferrovial Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
