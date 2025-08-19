Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 318 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. This represents a 25.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

