Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 428 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $427.72 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $445.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.88 and a 200-day moving average of $322.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,891.30. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

