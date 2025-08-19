Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Acuity by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Acuity by 38.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $319.49 on Tuesday. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

