Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 936 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.