Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFEB. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

