Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

