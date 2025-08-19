Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

