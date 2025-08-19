Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 87.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 10,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.0%

USLM stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.69. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 24.24%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

