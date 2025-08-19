Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,658 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 57.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

