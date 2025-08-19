Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.21.
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.