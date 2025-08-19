Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

