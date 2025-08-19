Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April $APRJ

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 10.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS APRJ opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $38.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.09. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

