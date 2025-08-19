Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MP Materials by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $14,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $6,284,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 4.0%

MP stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

