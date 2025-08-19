Transocean Ltd. $RIG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,572,802 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 239,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Transocean worth $249,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Transocean by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Transocean by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,015 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,502 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

