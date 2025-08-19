Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 80,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,261,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 155,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 444,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.7%

TPH opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

