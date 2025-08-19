Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.57% of Trinity Industries worth $35,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trinity Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

