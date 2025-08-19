Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,195 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $36,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

