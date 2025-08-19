United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,199,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after acquiring an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

