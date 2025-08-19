Uranium Royalty Corp. $UROY Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Uranium Royalty from $7.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.54 million, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.